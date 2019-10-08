Realogy, Home Partners of America launch RealSure Sell and Mortgage

Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) and residential real estate investment and management firm Home Partners of America launch two new programs.

RealSure Sell offers sellers with qualifying properties a cash offer immediately upon listing. The cash offer is good for 45 days and during that time the home is marketed by a Realogy-afiliated real estate agent in pursuit of an even better price.

RealSure Mortgage allows a seller, who is enrolled in RealSure Sell, to make an offer on their next home before the current one is sold by leveraging their RealSure Sell cash offer.

The programs are now available in Dallas and Denver and will roll out to brokerages in eight additional U.S. markets over the next month, including Chicago: Houston and Austin in Texas, Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota, and Fort Myers in Florida; and Sacramento, CA.

Realogy's real estate brands include Better Homes and Gardens, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, ERA, and Sotheby's International.