Alberta likely nears crude-by-rail deal, sending Canadian heavy oil lower

Canadian heavy oil prices have weakened ahead of an expected announcement that Alberta's provincial government will ease production limits in exchange for shipping more crude by rail.

Western Canadian Select's discount for November to futures widened by US$1.30/bbl yesterday to US$15.75 in the biggest differential since May, according to Bloomberg.

Alberta imposed production limits on large producers at the start of this year after prices collapsed amid a supply glut, and firms including Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) have suggested limits could be raised for producers that agree to ship those extra barrels on rail cars.

Heavy crude's discount to the U.S. benchmark would need to widen to ~$20/bbl to encourage further rail shipments that would reduce inventories, says Scotiabank commodity economist Rory Johnston.

