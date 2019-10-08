Caterpillar estimates cut as William Blair

Citing a "plummeting North American construction equipment market," William Blair analyst Lawrence De Maria has reduced 2019 and 2020 earnings estimates for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

Demand is tepid due to a combination of weak construction data, cyclical peaks in key end-markets and the ongoing trade war, which has been a moderate headwind.

For 2019, William Blair now estimates adjusted EPS of $11.25 (vs. $12.30); for 2020, the firm now sees adjusted EPS of $10.75 (vs. $12.60).

CAT -1% premarket

Source: Bloomberg First Word