Aurora Cannabis and CTT Pharma launch sublingual cannabis wafers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and CTT Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CTTH) announces successful commercialization of CTT's cannabinoid-infused sublingual wafers.

The new cannabis product line has been launched by Aurora in the Canadian medical cannabis market under the brand name "Dissolve Strips".

Aurora has an ownership interest in CTT of approx. 9%, with a warrant allowing it to increase its stake to 42.5%.

Orally Dissolvable Thin Film Wafers are a proprietary drug delivery mechanism in the form of paper-thin polymer films used as carriers for pharmaceutical agents.