AMAG Pharma settles issues with activist investor

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) has settled matters with activist investor Caligan Partners LP who had filed a preliminary consent statement aimed at replacing four board members with candidates who, it believed, would be change agents.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company has added former Boehringer Ingelheim USA CEO Paul Fonteyne and Caligan Partner and co-Founder David Johnson to the board, temporarily expanding membership to 11 prior to the 2020 Annual Meeting. After the shareholder vote, membership will revert back to nine directors. Caligan has withdrawn its consent solicitation.