GM strike seen hitting Canada

The General Motors (NYSE:GM) strike is expected to have a negative impact in Canada, according to The Globe and Mail.

"While the dispute almost immediately spilled over to Canada’s auto sector – where about 4,000 unionized workers at GM Canada and related suppliers have been laid off – the impact is expected to broaden the longer the work stoppage continues. Economists said that already weakening manufacturing indicators stand to take an additional hit, while the impact from the GM shutdowns may soon surface in Canadian labour data and could, eventually, weigh on overall fourth-quarter growth," reports economics reporter David Parkinson.

