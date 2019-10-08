Aleafia nixes cannabis supply deal with Aphria

Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) formally notified Aphria (NYSE:APHA) that it terminated the cannabis supply agreement between subsidiary Emblem Corp. and Aphria effective October 7 over the latter's failure to meet its supply obligations.

The contract specified that Aphria would supply up to 175K kg equivalents of cannabis products over an initial five-year term beginning May 1.

Aleafia says the termination should not have a material effect on its operations.

APHA is down 1% premarket on light volume.

Update: In a statement, Aphria says it is "disappointed" with Aleafia's decision but adds that the parties are contractually obligated to negotiate for 30 days following the receipt of the termination notice. If they are unable to reach an agreement to continue within this time frame and if Aleafia initiates a formal claim for damages, the company intends to "vigorously defend itself."