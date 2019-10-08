White House looks at limiting Chinese stocks in government pension funds

The Trump administration's talks on potential restrictions on capital flows into China will focus on investments made by U.S. government pension funds, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with internal deliberations.

Late last month, the administration was reportedly considering a range of limits, which later White House adviser Peter Navarro labeled "fake news". Now they're looking at how the prevent the U.S. government retirement funds from financing China's economic growth, the people said.

One of the specific areas they're looking at is further scrutinizing index providers' decision to add Chinese companies they consider a material risk for American investors, Bloomberg reported, though it's unclear if the White House can legally force major indexes to drop certain Chinese companies.

In response a number of U.S.-listed Chinese companies are falling in premarket trading -- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) -2.6% , JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) -2.6% , Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) -2.4% , HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) -1.9% , Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) -2.5% , and TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) -1.6% .

ETFs: YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, PGJ, FXP, CN