Celanese to consider potential breakup in strategic review - Bloomberg

Celanese (NYSE:CE) +2.3% pre-market following a Bloomberg report that the company is undertaking a strategic review that could include a breakup.

CE has three main business segments: Engineered materials produces polymers used in automotive parts, sprinkler systems, conveyor belts and other products; the acetate tow business makes a fiber primarily used in cigarette filters, and the acetyl chain unit makes materials for use in paints, adhesives and coatings, among other things.

CE, which has a market value of $14.8B, have gained more than 9% in the past year.