Ally Financial -1.3% as JPMorgan steps aside

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) slides 1.3% in premarketing trading after JPMorgan analyst Richard Shane cuts his recommendation on the stock to neutral from overweight.

Upside and downside risks seen as "reasonably balanced" and broader consumer finance is coming under pressure, Shane writes.

Cuts price target to Street low of $33 from $35, noting that tailwinds of low unemployment and strong used-car prices are already baked into forward estimates.

Sees solid Q3 and Q4 earnings.

Shane's neutral rating contrasts with Quant rating of Very Bullish; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (12 Buy, 6 Outperform, 3 Hold).

