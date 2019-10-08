Agnico starts Amaruq commercial production; cuts Meadowbank guidance

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) says it has achieved commercial production at its Amaruq satellite deposit at the Meadowbank complex in Nunavut.

Q3 production at the Meadowbank complex totaled nearly 49K oz. of gold, including 13.5K oz. from Meadowbank and pre-commercial payable gold production at Amaruq of 35.3K oz., topping pre-commercial production guidance of 40K gold oz.; pre-commercial production gold sales totaled 32K oz.

But AEM says Q3 mining activities at Amaruq were affected by slower than expected dewatering activities largely related to heavy rainfall; given the slower than expected ramp up, AEM accelerated planned maintenance which was originally scheduled for 2020, shutting down the mill in mid-September with a restart expected by Oct. 14.

As a result, AEM lowers full-year production guidance for Meadowbank to 200K oz. of gold from its previous forecast of 230K oz., but the company maintains its overall FY 2019 production guidance of 1.75M oz.