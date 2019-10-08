Nomura trims estimates on Wynn Resorts

Nomura Instinet drops estimates on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) below consensus marks to account for the protests in Hong Kong and pressure from Beijing on junkets.

"Most of the estimate cut risk should be in the stock given its trough valuation. We clutch on to our Buy rating anticipating either a trade deal or Beijing relaxing visa and VIP restrictions in 2020," notes analyst Harry Curtis.

Nomura lowers its price target on Wynn to $117 from $126.

While the sell-side is clutching along with Nomura with a consensus Outperform rating on Wynn, authors on Seeking Alpha are decidedly leaning to the bearish side.