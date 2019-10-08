Ashland appoints Novo as Chairman and CEO
- Ashland (NYSE:ASH) names Guillermo Novo as its new Chairman and CEO effective Dec. 31, succeeding William Wulfsohn, who will continue to serve through the end of the year.
- Novo most recently was President and CEO of Versum Materials - which was just acquired by Germany's Merck KGaA - following executive roles at Air Products and Dow Chemical.
- Wulfsohn joined ASH as Chairman and CEO on Jan. 1, 2015 after serving four years as president and CEO of Carpenter Technology and holding executive posts at PPG Industries and Honeywell.