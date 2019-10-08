Antofagasta seeks state mediation in Los Pelambres labor dispute

Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) has requested mediation from Chile's government to resolve a contractual dispute with supervisors at its flagship Los Pelambres copper mine.

The miners voted to go on strike after rejecting a salary adjustment offer from the company because of their opposition to a flexible working hours plan.

Meanwhile, the workers union at Antofagasta's smaller Antucoya mine says it has not seen progress in its own mediation process.

The Los Pelambres mine produced 370.5K metric tons of copper in FY 2018; Antucoya yielded 72.2K mt in 2018.

