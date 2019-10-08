Pizza pain after Domino's results

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) opens down 4.40% as investors hone in on the reduced long-term comparable sales outlook from the pizza chain.

Domino's sees U.S. same-store sales rise 2% to 5% over two to three years vs. previous guidance for +3% to +6% growth over the next three to five years. Analysts have been warnings that the proliferation of delivery options would take a bite out of Domino's best-in-class U.S. sales growth.

Shares of Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) are 2.65% lower in early trading and Pizza Hut owner Yum brands (NYSE:YUM) is off 0.76% .

