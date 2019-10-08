Citi cuts Citizens, Regions, and US Bancorp, upgrades M&T Bank

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz downgrades Citizens Financial Group (CFG -2.6% ), Regions Financial (RF -2% ), and US Bancorp (USB -1.9% ) to sell from neutral.

Upgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to neutral from sell.

As for price targets, CFG cut to $32 from $39, RF cut to $14 from $16, and USB cut to $49 from $54.

MTB's price target stays at $155.

However, M&T Bank was cut to hold by Jefferies analyst Kenneth Usdin; price target cut to $167 from $185.

Quant rating for M&T Bank in Neutral; before theses actions, Sell-Side average rating was Hold (3 Buy, 4 Outperform, 14 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell).