Amazon plays defense

Amazon (AMZN -0.6% ) is positioned to become one of the world's largest national security contractors, observes MIT Technology Review in a new piece.

Sharon Weinberger breaks down in detail the chances of Amazon landing the lucrative JEDI contract amid some concerns from President Trump and privacy advocates on the Seattle tech giant.

Amazon says its move into bidding for defense contracts is part of a large-scale plan to grow its public sector business. As for the $10B cloud computing JEDI contract, the Defense Department hasn't issued any firm timeline on awarding the project.