Stocks seeing red on China blacklist news ahead of trade talks

Stocks are off to a sharply lower open, as new developments cast doubt on this week's U.S.-China trade talks; Dow -0.9% ; S&P and Nasdaq -1% .

The U.S. government added 28 Chinese firms to its trade blacklist to include some of the country's top artificial intelligence startups, citing China's treatment of Muslim minorities; China has signaled it might retaliate against the trade blacklist, and its delegation reportedly could leave the trade talks a day early.

The Trump administration reportedly also is considering restricting capital flows into China by U.S. government pension funds.

"Some sort of a trade truce that results in no more new tariffs is the clear market expectation. If that does not occur, this market is at risk of disappointment," says Tom Essaye of The Sevens Report.

European bourses also show broad losses, with Germany's DAX -0.9% , France's CAC -0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.3% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P sectors trade lower, led by financials ( -1.4% ) and industrials ( -1.3% ) while real estate ( -0.3% ) and consumer staples ( -0.3% ) hold modest losses.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 3 bps to 1.43% and the 10-year yield 4 bps lower to 1.52%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 98.96.