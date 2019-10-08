More on Helen of Troy Q2 earnings

Helen of Troy (HELE +3.6% ) posts Q2 sales of $414M, 5.2% Y/Y driven 5.7% increase in core business, primarily reflecting an increase in brick & mortar sales in the Housewares segment, online sales, and appliance category in the Beauty segment.

Consolidated gross profit margin increases 360bps to 43.0%, due to a higher mix of Housewares revenue at a higher overall gross profit margin, tariff exclusion refunds received for certain duties, and a lower mix of shipments made on a direct import basis

Adjusted operating income expands 80bps to 15.9%

Raises 2020 GAAP diluted EPS outlook to $6.84 - $7.04, with adjusted diluted EPS to $8.50 - $8.75, and forecasts sales growth outlook in the range of 2.9% - 4.8%

