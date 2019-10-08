Facebook underestimated Libra pushback - Loop

Facebook (FB -0.8% ) seems to have underestimated pressures in its attempt to launch its Libra digital currency initiative, Loop Capital says.

The launch will probably take "much longer" than it anticipated, and with more regulation and European fines that could crest $2B (or 4% of global sales), it says.

The firm does rate the stock a Buy on increasing value: “Cracks in the Libra consortium may impact sentiment, but not economic value," says analyst Alan Gould.

The company's likely to keep offering cautious forecasts and aiming for beat-and-raises each quarter, he writes.