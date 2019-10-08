Synchronoss Technologies secures working capital financing

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR +0.6% ) has secured two working capital facilities to provide additional liquidity and flexibility.

The company has closed on a three-year $10M senior secured line of credit with Citizens Bank N.A. The proceeds of the line of credit will be used for general corporate purposes.

The company has also entered a Supply Chain Financing program with Citibank N.A. that enables the company to accelerate cash collections by selling receivables to Citibank on a non-recourse basis, which is expected to provide, on average, between $15-20M of additional liquidity for the company.