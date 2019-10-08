Jefferies raises BB&T, SunTrust, Regions, cuts M&T and Zions

Jefferies upgrades BB&T (BBT -1.2% ) and SunTrust (STI -1.1% ), which plan to merge under the Truist Financial name, to buy from hold.

Also boosts Regions Financial (RF -2.8% ) to buy from hold.

Downgrades M&T Bank (MTB -1.8% ) and Zions Bancorp to hold from buy.

For 2020-'21, "banks face slowing EPS growth and ongoing sentiment hurdles," Jefferies analysts led by Ken Usdin write in a note.

Sees base case for a stable economy, but "trade talk could tip it either way."

Sees 2020 election weighing on P/Es and EPS estimates based on regulatory outlook.

"EPS revisions are biased down with more rate cuts likely," they write.