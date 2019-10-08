Kinder Morgan reaches deal on Permian Highway project

Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) proposed Permian Highway project clears an obstacle, as the city of Kyle, Tex., approved an agreement that will allow the company to build the 430-mile pipeline through its boundaries.

The Kyle City Council voted to approve a deal settling a federal lawsuit KMI had filed against the city after passing an ordinance this summer to attempt to regulate construction of the proposed pipeline that would take 2B cf/day from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast.

In exchange for agreeing to exempt the pipeline from the ordinance, KMI will pay the city $2.7M and cooperate on the design and construction of future infrastructure projects the city might plan along the pipeline's path.

The agreement removes one roadblock from the construction of the controversial pipeline project which cuts through the Texas Hill Country.