Auto suppliers hit hard on trade deal twist

Auto parts stocks are reacting to the latest twist in the U.S.-China trade negotiations.
The sector is trading lower than the broad market on dimming hopes for a comprehensive deal this week. Notable decliners include Garrett Motion (GTX -4.4%), Cooper-Standard (CPS -2.8%), Visteon (VC -3.6%), Superior Industries (SUP -3.3%), Veoneer (VNE -4.2%), Tenneco (TEN -2%), Aptiv (APTV -3.1%), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT -4%), Modine Manufacturing (MOD -2%), Dana (DAN -2.1%), Lydall (LDL -2.2%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -2.1%), Allison Transmission (ALSN -1.8%) and Lear (LEA -1.8%).
