Auto suppliers hit hard on trade deal twist

Auto parts stocks are reacting to the latest twist in the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The sector is trading lower than the broad market on dimming hopes for a comprehensive deal this week. Notable decliners include Garrett Motion (GTX -4.4% ), Cooper-Standard (CPS -2.8% ), Visteon (VC -3.6% ), Superior Industries (SUP -3.3% ), Veoneer (VNE -4.2% ), Tenneco (TEN -2% ), Aptiv (APTV -3.1% ), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT -4% ), Modine Manufacturing (MOD -2% ), Dana (DAN -2.1% ), Lydall (LDL -2.2% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -2.1% ), Allison Transmission (ALSN -1.8% ) and Lear (LEA -1.8% ).