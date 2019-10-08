Medtronic nabs accelerated review in U.S. for TAAA stent

The FDA designates Medtronic's (MDT -1.7% ) Valiant TAAA Stent Graft System a Breakthrough Device for the minimally invasive repair of thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm (TAAA).

The company says TAAA, representing ~15% of thoracic aneurysms, involves the branch arteries that supply blood to multiple internal organs. The standard intervention is complex open surgery, associated with high morbidity and mortality risks, that is not an option for ~40% of patients.

The designation, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status for a drug, provides for more intensive guidance on development by the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel, the assignment of a case manager and priority review of the marketing application.

The device is currently being evaluated in the U.S. in five physician-sponsored TAAA studies.