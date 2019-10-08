China's Zijin Mining raises stake in Ivanhoe Mines

Oct. 08, 2019 10:26 AM ETIvanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVPAF), ZIJMFIVPAFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) says Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) will increase its stake in the company to 13.88% from 9.8% after acquiring 35.7M shares from CITIC Metal Africa and 12.9M shares from founder Robert Friedland.
  • CITIC will own ~26.4% of Ivanhoe's issued and outstanding shares, while Zijin's stake will top Friedland's 13.2%.
  • Also, Ivanhoe appoints Executive VP of operations Mark Farren as CEO of its Kamoa-Kakula copper joint venture in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zijin's Yong Chen as COO.
  • Initial copper concentrate production from the Kakula mine, the first of at least three mines planned at Kamoa-Kakula, is scheduled for Q3 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.