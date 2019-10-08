China's Zijin Mining raises stake in Ivanhoe Mines
- Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) says Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) will increase its stake in the company to 13.88% from 9.8% after acquiring 35.7M shares from CITIC Metal Africa and 12.9M shares from founder Robert Friedland.
- CITIC will own ~26.4% of Ivanhoe's issued and outstanding shares, while Zijin's stake will top Friedland's 13.2%.
- Also, Ivanhoe appoints Executive VP of operations Mark Farren as CEO of its Kamoa-Kakula copper joint venture in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zijin's Yong Chen as COO.
- Initial copper concentrate production from the Kakula mine, the first of at least three mines planned at Kamoa-Kakula, is scheduled for Q3 2021.