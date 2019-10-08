Aptar to acquire substantial minority stake in BTY

Oct. 08, 2019 10:38 AM ETAptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)ATRBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • AptarGroup (ATR -1.5%) agrees to acquire 49% equity interest in Suzhou Hsing Kwang (“SZHK”), Suqian Hsing Kwang (“SQHK”) and Suzhou BTY (“BTY”), collectively referred as BTY, are Chinese manufacturers of decorative metal components, metal-plastic sub-assemblies and complete color cosmetics packaging solutions for the beauty industry.
  • The acquisition brings high speed stamping and anodization, metal & plastic decoration and differentiated lipstick masstige mechanism design and manufacturing capabilities to Aptar.
  • Deal terms were not disclosed and the transaction is expected to close by the end of 2019.
