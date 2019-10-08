Weak PPI reading may support another Fed rate cut

Weaker-than-expected producer inflation in September -- against a backdrop of slowing economic growth, trade tensions, overseas growth easing -- may lead the Fed to cut rates again later this month.

Core producer price index, which excludes volatile food, energy, and trade services components, fell 0.3% in September from the previous month, falling short of the 0.2% increase expected and reversing the 0.3% rise in August.

Core PPI increased 1.7% in the 12 months through September after rising 1.9% in August.

The 10-year Treasury rises today as stocks fall; yield falls 5 basis points to 1.515%; (TLT +0.7% ), (TBT -1.4% ).

The CME FedWatch Tool puts the probability of a 25-bp rate cut at 83.9%, up from 74.8% yesterday and 62.0% a week ago.

Previously: Uncertainty rises in NFIB's small business optimism index (Oct. 8)

ETFs: RINF, IVOL