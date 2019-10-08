PlayStation 5 launches Holiday 2020

Sony (SNE -1.7% ) confirmed the news in a blog post, stating two key innovations will be introduced in the PS5's upcoming controller.

"We're adopting haptic feedback to replace the "rumble" technology... so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field."

"Adaptive triggers will be incorporated in the trigger buttons (L2/R2)... so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain."

The next-generation of Microsoft's Xbox, code-named Project Scarlett, will also be released by the end of 2020.