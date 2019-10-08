Qatar seeks Exxon, Shell and others for gas expansion - Bloomberg

Qatar has invited Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and other "big players" to submit bids to help expand its part of the North Field natural gas field, the country's energy minister tells Bloomberg.

Qatar will award final contracts for onshore work on the world's largest natural gas field by the end of the year, with the goal of starting production in 2024, the minister says.

Qatar is expanding the North Field in its drive to raise gas production to 110M mt/year by 2024 from 77M currently.