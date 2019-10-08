Barclays sorts out Latin American airline sector

Oct. 08, 2019 10:52 AM ETCPA, VLRS, GOL, AZUL, LTMAQ, GRPAQBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Barclays digs into the Latin America airline sector in a new note to clients.
  • The firm selects Copa Holdings (CPA +0.3%) and Volaris (VLRS -0.3%) as its top two Overweight-rated picks on their growth potential, noting the high valuation is warranted due to the strong growth outlooks. While a lot of attention has been paid to Delta's stake in LATAM and exit from Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), Barclays reminds that lower fuel costs are a tailwind to all the names in the sector.
  • Azul (AZUL +0.8%) and LATAM Airlines (LTM -1.2%) are slotted at Equal-weight by Barclays, while Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF) is tagged with an Underweight rating due to a weak macro backdrop in Mexico.
