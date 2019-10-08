Orbit International Power Group reports Q3 bookings in excess of $4.3M

Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) announced that bookings for its Power Group exceeded $4.3M for Q3.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased with this strong booking quarter from our OPG. These orders will strengthen our delivery schedules through the end of the current year and throughout 2020. During the quarter, we received another award for our power supply used in oil and gas exploration, which gives us in excess of $900K in oil and gas orders received in the last 13 months. We are hopeful that these orders will continue as the price of oil remains at current levels or continues to increase. In addition, orders utilizing our VPX technology continue to grow as our bookings through the end of the third quarter have increased by 44.2% over the comparable period of the prior year.”