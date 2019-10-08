Robinhood to launch cash management product instead of checking and savings

Ten months after announcing a high-yield checking and savings account that would compete with banks, Robinhood Financial is launching a Cash Management feature of its brokerage accounts. This time Robinhood is partnering with banks to provide relatively high interest rates for money held for investing later.

The checking and savings product announced last December ran into trouble as the company claimed deposits would be insured by Securities Investor Protection Corp., but SIPC said those accounts weren't eligible if they're not accounts used for investing.

"We made mistakes with that announcement, which led us to hit the reset button and start over from scratch," Robinhood said in a blog post today.

Under the revamped feature, uninvested cash in a customer's brokerage account is moved to program banks that pay 2.05% annual percentage yield as of Oct. 8, 2019. Uninvested cash at the program banks is eligible for FDIC insurance up to a total of $1.25M, or up to $250K per bank.

Robinhood didn't say exactly when the Cash Management feature would start, but said customers can sign up for the waitlist.