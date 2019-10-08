Eros -3.2% after revenues, profits drop

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is 3.2% lower after posting Q1 earnings metrics that declined from the previous year, as the company pursued its transition from a film studio model to an over-the-top operation.

Revenues fell 28% year-over-year to $43.5M.

EBITDA dropped 3% to $18.6M; operating profit fell to $1M from $10.4M, and operating profit margin fell to 2.3% from 17.3%.

In membership metrics, global Eros Now registered users rose to 166M from a year-ago 113M, and paid Eros Now memberships more than doubled, to 21.1M from 10.1M.

"We are planning to achieve at least 50M paid monthly subscribers within the next three years," the company says. "We anticipate our registered user base to reach at least 200M by the end of the 2020 fiscal year."

Meanwhile, for fiscal 2020 it's guiding to revenues of $200M-$220M, EBITDA of $80M-$95M, and net debt of $100M-$110M.

