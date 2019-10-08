FedEx to use Walgreens for package returns

FedEx (FDX -1.5% ) says it will offer drop off returns at thousands of Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) locations nationwide.

Customers will be able to print their return shipping labels at the store.

The rollout will begin in early November before the peak holiday season.

"With the volume of e-commerce returns growing rapidly, it’s essential that retailers have an easy returns process that meets the expectations of today’s shoppers and carefully minds the growing costs," says FedEx E-commerce VP Ryan Kelly.

Walgreens is part of the FedEx retail convenience network, which currently offers FedEx pickup and drop-off services at nearly 14K retail locations.

Source: Press Release