ETF issuer stocks slump amid e-brokers price war

E-brokers' race to eliminate online trading commission fees has hit ETF issuer stocks, as hundreds of commission-free ETFs no longer hold an advantage over trading stocks or options.

After Charles Schwab cut its online trading commission to $0, BlackRock (BLK -2.3% ) fell 5.0% from Sept. 30 to close at $423.17 on Oct. 7.

During that same period, WisdomTree Investment (WETF -4% ) declined 5.4%, and Invesco (IVZ -1.9% ) sank 8.0%.

