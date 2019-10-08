Domino's rallies after conference call confidence

Oct. 08, 2019 11:24 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)DPZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ +1.9%) have bounced back from an initial post-earnings decline after management explained on the earnings call that the long-term revision in sales guidance is more about adjusting to a shorter more relevant timeframe (2-3 years vs. 3-5 years) than any lack of confidence.
  • DPZ execs also highlighted the strong ticket growth in the U.S. and reeled in its capex spending outlook during the call.
