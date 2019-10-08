Duke Energy among 16 bidders for Florida municipal utility - report

Duke Energy (DUK -0.6%) confirms it is one of 16 companies that responded yesterday to an invitation to negotiate for a potential purchase of Jacksonville, Fla., municipal utility JEA, Charlotte Business Journal reports.
NextEra Energy (NEE -0.9%) and Tampa Electric owner Emera Energy also are likely bidders for JEA, according to the report.
Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY) reportedly is interested in JEA's water assets and wants to partner with another bidder during the negotiating process.
JEA is asking for a minimum bid that includes at least a $3B cash payment to the city and $400M in customer rebates.
JEA's current customer base at 478K for electric power, 357K for water service and 279K for sewer service.
