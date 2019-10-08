Dick's gains after CEO's CNBC appearance

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +1% ) CEO Ed Stack made an appearance on CNBC today.

Stack said the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China hasn't yet presented any "meaningful" impact to business levels. It's an important update after Dick's lifted its annual outlook last quarter.

The exec also thinks consumers won't slow down spending this holiday season. "What we see, we’re pretty excited about it," he stated on the upcoming holiday period.

Today's modest gain for Dick's comes with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF down 1.33% on the day. Shares of Dick's are up 23% YTD as the company has seen very little negative impact from removing guns from some stores.