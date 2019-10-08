Boeing's YTD deliveries nearly cut in half, falling further behind Airbus

Boeing (BA -1.6% ) says it delivered 26 commercial planes in September, including 12 787s and two older generation 737s, lifting its commercial aircraft deliveries to 302 for the first nine months of the year.

The result leaves it further behind the 571 aircraft delivered YTD by rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), which extended its lead over Boeing to 269 planes from 224 at the end of August.

Boeing's YTD commercial airplane deliveries are 47% lower than in the year-ago period, its September deliveries are down 70% from the same month in 2018, and Q3 deliveries slumped 67% Y/Y to 63.

Boeing's September net orders for commercial aircraft totaled 25, including eight 787 Dreamliners and one 737 MAX to a business jet customer.