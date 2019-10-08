New YouTube tool looks to gather political ad share

YouTube (GOOG -1.2% , GOOGL -1.1% ) is using a new tool for political ad buyers in an attempt to take share from Facebook (FB -0.5% ) and local TV broadcasters such as Sinclair (SBGI -4.1% ), Nexstar (NXST -2.9% ) Tegna (TGNA -1.5% ) and Gray Television (GTN -2% ).

The video service's Instant Reserve tool is giving ad buyers an automated way to reserve ad slots, and political buyers representing a historically large presidential field rushed in to lock up time all the way to February's end.

That's an ad-buying pattern reminiscent of traditional TV, and the tool relieves campaigns of cumbersome coordination with salespeople to book the slots.

YouTube (which allows more targeted ads than TV) is testing the tool with political advertisers, who get additional scrutiny over buyer identity and disclosures.

On Nov. 15, Google plans to let buyers lock up slots on YouTube for all of 2020, the WSJ says.

By the by, the WSJ notes that President Trump's campaign has spent three times as much on advertising through Google than any Democratic candidate.