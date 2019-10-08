AbbVie and Roche price hike leaders past two years

According to a new report from the nonprofit Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), AbbVie (ABBV -0.6% ) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -1.6% ) were number one and two, respectively, in terms of the impact of their price increases on U.S. drug spending.

An analysis of U.S. sales of top-selling drugs over a two-year period (2017 and 2018) showed that the average net price increase (accounting for rebates and concessions) of AbbVie's Humira was 15.9% which added almost $1.9B to U.S. drug spending considering its number one position.

The average net price increase of Roche's Rituxan was 23.6% which added $806M to the U.S. tab.

Eli Lilly's (LLY -0.6% ) Cialis led the percent increase pack with a 32.5% average net price hike over the period, adding $403M to U.S. drug spending.

ICER says the price increases were unsupported by new clinical evidence that would justify such moves.

ETFs: BIB, THW, ARKG, BME, GRX, IXJ, BIS, GDNA, IDNA, KMED, XBI, XLV, PJP, XPH, IHE