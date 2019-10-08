Stocks extend declines as China-U.S. trade war gathers steam

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 each drop 1.2% and the Dow falls 1.1% in midday trading; the Cboe volatility index, also called the "fear index," jumps 9.5% to 19.55.
Earlier today, China signaled it might retaliate against the U.S. government's move to add 28 Chinese firms to its trade blacklist; in addition the Trump administration is reportedly considering limiting investments made by U.S. government in Chinese stocks.
All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors lose ground, with financials (-1.9%), health care (-1.7%), and materials (-1.7%) sinking the most and real estate (-0.5%) and utilities (-0.7%) sustaining the least damage.
Crude oil slips 0.9% to $52.28 per barrel.
Havens rally. 10-year Treasury note yield falls 4 basis points to 1.523%; gold rises 0.2% to $1,507.90 per ounce.
Dollar Index gains 0.2% to 99.20.
