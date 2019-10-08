DNB bullish on Nokia, Ericsson in 5G cycle

DNB Markets has initiated coverage of Nokia (NOK +0.3% ) and Ericsson (ERIC +0.4% ) at Buy, looking to a heavy boost from the start of the 5G spending cycle.

The two should benefit from increasing "softwarization" of telecoms, the firm says. Nokia has a strong case for self-help than Ericsson but also faces higher short-term execution risk.

Ericsson, meanwhile, will benefit from factors including a weak Swedish krona, DNB says.

It's set a price target of €6 for Nokia (implying 34% upside) and 100 kronor for Ericsson (24% upside).

Nokia has an average sell-side rating of Outperform, with Seeking Alpha authors Bullish and a Quant Rating of Bullish.

Ericsson sell-siders also rate it Outperform; Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral on the stock, and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.