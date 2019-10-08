Just Energy -6% after Canaccord downgrades on valuation

Just Energy slumps after Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares to Hold from Speculative Buy, stepping to the sidelines after the stock doubled over the last month.

At the current share price, Canaccord's Raveel Afzaal sees ~$1/share of upside JE is successfully acquired and ~$2/share of downside if the strategic review does not result in a sale.

Afzaal reiterated his Speculative Buy rating and C$2.50 price target just a week ago after Robert Snyder disclosed an increased stake in the company, which the analyst viewed as a strong positive.

The analyst expects Snyder to continue to add to his position, which should bode well for the stock price, but he expects shares to remain volatile.

JE's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bearish.