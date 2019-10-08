AZZ to reschedule Q2 results following 10-Q review

AZZ (AZZ -13.9% ) plummets to multi-year lows after announcing a delay in the release of its FQ2 earnings report - which had been scheduled for this morning - to allow additional time to complete the review of its Form 10-Q for the quarter.

AZZ offers no specific schedule for the release and says it will announce the specific date and time upon completion of the review.

Analyst consensus Q2 EPS estimate is $0.56, +30% Y/Y, and revenue estimate is $235M, +5% Y/Y.