Puma Bio down 21% on volume on CCO exit, Goldman downgrade

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI -20.6% ) is down on more that double normal volume as investors react to the exit of its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to take the helm at Zosano Pharma and a significant downgrade at Goldman.

Analyst Paul Choi cut his rating to Sell with an $8 price target after trimming his 2025 sales forecast 25%, adding that Seattle Genetics' (SGEN -3.2% ) Phase 3-stage tucatinib (ONT-380) should be a creditable competitor to Nerlynx (neratinib) considering its more favorable safety profile. The company acquired the tyrosine kinase inhibitor via its ~$614M acquisition of Cascadian Therapeutics in 2018.