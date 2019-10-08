Facebook puts Workplace on Portal; Zoom Video -4.6%

Facebook (FB -0.6% ) is enabling its Portal video chat devices to handle its Workplace service for businesses.

That's news that is hitting teleconferencing firm Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), now -4.6% to its lowest point since May.

Portal in the office would also run into usage of Microsoft's Skype (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Workplace users will gain an option to automatically add live video captions along with a new peer-to-peer video solution to aid playback.

In other upgrades they're also gaining the ability to send surveys, post "learning content" including best practice guides, and add gamification elements like goals, thanks posts and badges.