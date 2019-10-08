Cree -4.6 as Canaccord backs off enthusiasm

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is off 4.6% and pursuing a new down leg this quarter after a target cut from bullish Canaccord Genuity.

The firm lowered its target to $64 from a Street-high $72, as it thinks it was too optimistic before and there's a "slower inflection" of its silicon carbide inverter chips.

Long qualification timing might "test investor patience" despite some key design wins of late, the firm says.

Shares have dropped 17.5% this quarter; they're still up 15.6% YTD.

The $64 target still implies 35.6% upside from today's lower price.

Sell-side analysts rate it Hold on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.