Herman Miller to acquire additional 34% stake in HAY for ~$78M

Oct. 08, 2019 1:46 PM ETMillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)MLKNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Herman Miller (MLHR -1.7%) has signed an agreement to acquire an additional 34% equity interest in HAY A/S for ~$78M. Herman Miller acquired a 33% equity interest in HAY in 2018.
  • Herman Miller will own a majority 67% interest in HAY; Rolf and Mette Hay, Co-founders and Creative Directors of HAY, own the remaining 33% of the equity in HAY.
  • HAY is a leader in ancillary furnishings in Europe and Asia and is active in both the contract and residential furnishing markets, revenue for HAY's FY19 (ended July 2019) totaled ~$160M.
  • This transaction is expected to have a $0.01 to $0.02 accretive impact on EPS in second half of FY10.
  • Transaction is expected to close by December 2, 2019.
